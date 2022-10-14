Realme Care+ Explained: Is It An Apple Care+ Knock-Off?

Realme has launched a new service called Realme Care+, which allows users to secure their Realme smartphones. Just like Apple Care+, Realme Care+ also offers extended warranty, accidental damage protection, and screen damage protection. Just like other Chinese brands, is Realme also trying to mimic Apple?

Realme smartphone owners can subscribe to Realme Care+ for just Rs. 489. There are different tiers of Realme Care+ subscription plans that offer an extended warranty, screen replacement, and liquid damage protection.

These plans are available on Realme India's official website and they will be linked to the device's IMEI number or they can also be bought while purchasing the phone on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart.

Do note that, these services are offered by a third-party company called Servify (Service Lee Technologies Pvt. Ltd.) and it covers one repair per policy, and the company has a 3.9-star user rating on Google. There is also a processing fee that users need to pay the company during the repair process.

Is It Any Different From Apple Care+?

Unlike Apple Care+, where a user has to pay a fixed cost to get two years of additional warranty, free repairs, and screen replacement. Realme users can pick and choose the services that are of their interest. Here are some of the packages offered by Realme Care+ that will help users secure their newly bought smartphones for the least amount of money.

Realme Care+ Extended Warranty Plan

Depending on the phone, a user has to pay between Rs. 589 and Rs. 2,799 to get an additional year of warranty on their Realme smartphone. Do note that, Realme Care+ Extended Warranty Plan has to be purchased within 270 days of the phone's activation.

Just like a regular warranty, users with Care+ extended warranty can get their Realme smartphones repaired if there is any defect or unexpected mechanical or electrical breakdown. Similarly, users with this subscription will also get a lower repair cost.

Realme Care+ Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection Plan

Realme Care+ Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection Plan costs between Rs. 689 and Rs. 4,899. This plan will add additional liquid damage protection for a year. Do note that, this plan has to be purchased within three days of the device's activation.

Realme Care+ Screen Protection Plan

Realme Care+ Screen Protection Plan costs between Rs. 489.00 and Rs. 2,549 and the plan has to be activated within three days of the device's activation.

How Much Will It Cost To Secure Your Realme Smartphone?

A user with a high-end Realme smartphone has to spend a maximum of Rs. 10,247 to secure their smartphone with an additional warranty, accidental damage protection, and free screen replacement. Similarly, to get all these services to an entry-level Realme smartphone one has to spend at least Rs. 1,767.

Buy Realme Care+ Here