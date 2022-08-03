Realme GT Neo 3T With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launching Soon In India

Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone is all set to be launched in the Indian market. The phone was officially introduced in June as a rebranded variant of the Realme Q5 Pro, which was released in the Chinese market in April. Now, the brand is planning to launch it as the Realme GT Neo 3T in India at some point in August.

Realme GT Neo 3T Is Coming To India Soon

The Realme GT Neo 3T was spotted on the support page of the company's website in India back in June. This suggested that the phone will be launched in the country in June-end or in early July, but it didn't happen. However, during the latest AskMadhav episode on YouTube, the company's CEO revealed that the Realme GT Neo 3T will be launched in the country at some point in August.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications, Features

As far as the specs go, the Realme GT Neo 3T will be arriving with a 6.62-inch display featuring a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a layer of the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The device will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage.

In the camera department, the Realme GT Neo 3T will be offering a 64MP primary camera on the back. The main sensor will be accompanied by an 8MP secondary snapper and a 2MP third shooter. For selfies and video calling, the handset will be equipped with a 16MP shooter. The whole package is expected to be fuelled by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery, which will support a massive 80W fast charging.

Realme GT Neo 3T Price India (Expected)

The Realme GT Neo 3T will be priced at around Rs. 30,000 mark in India. The phone will be competing against the likes of the Poco F4 5G, iQOO Neo 6, and the Oppo Reno 8 in the country. We will have more details in the coming days, so stay tuned.

Realme GT Neo 3T Is It Worth Buying Over GT Neo 3?

The Realme GT Neo 3T is going to be a premium to a mid-range smartphone in India. However, unlike the Realme GT Neo 3, it will be a slightly lesser-priced offering with the Snapdragon 870 processor. The Realme GT Neo 3T is being offered in the country for around Rs. 40,000 for the starting model, while the latest version is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles