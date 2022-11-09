Realme GT Neo 4 Specs Leaked; Features Identical to Alleged OnePlus Ace 2

Brands like OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme come under the same umbrella -- BBK Electronics. Often, one device is rebranded to be launched under a different banner. It looks like the next-gen Realme GT Neo 4 could also debut with identical features to the OnePlus Ace 2. What new features will these smartphones bring and can they create an identity of their own?

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station revealed the specifications of a new smartphone on Weibo but refrained from mentioning the moniker. Many reports now claim the leaked specs could belong to the Realme GT Neo 4 or the OnePlus Ace 2. For all we know, the OnePlus device would launch as the OnePlus 11R in the global market.

Realme GT Neo 4 Specs Leaked

The tipster claims the upcoming Realme GT Neo 4 would rival the Redmi K60. If the leak is to be believed, the upcoming Realme smartphone would feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution of 2772 x 1400 pixels. The display would likely support 2160Hz PWM (pulse width modulation) dimming and a high refresh rate.

Under the hood, the alleged Realme GT Neo 4 would be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset - which is the same rumored for the Redmi K60. A 5,000 mAh battery has also been reported. Realme might bring in a 100W fast charger for the new smartphone.

At the rear, the alleged Realme GT Neo 4 will likely have a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Realme will likely offer a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Will It Be Rebranded as the OnePlus Ace 2?

OnePlus and Realme have often rebranded smartphones. For instance, the Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus Ace (OnePlus 10R in the global market) debuted with identical features. One can expect the same for the upcoming Realme GT Neo 4 or the OnePlus Ace 2, which might launch as the OnePlus 11R globally.

Despite identical features, Realme and OnePlus have tried to establish an identity of their own. For instance, the Realme GT models debuted with a unique racing strip design whereas the OnePlus range had a different rear panel. One can expect the same for the upcoming units. But since nothing has been confirmed officially, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

Published On November 9, 2022
