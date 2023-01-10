Realme GT Neo 5 Launching at MWC 2023

Advertisement

Realme announced the launch of its 240W SuperVOOC charging technology last week around the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Series The company also confirmed its upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 will sport the cutting edge charging technology. Now, according to reports, the Realme GT Neo 5 may launch during the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Realme GT Neo 5 With 240W Fast Charging Launching in MWC 2023

According to a report by Pricebaba, the Realme GT Neo 5 will have its global launch at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, between February 27 and March 2. The smartphone could be the world's first to sport 240W charging speeds, which Realme claims is the limit for the USB-C port.

Realme GT Neo 5 Expected Specifications and Features

The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refreh rate, and quad HD resolution with under-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it's expected to sport a 16MP selfies shooter.

Advertisement

The Realme GT Neo 5 is rumoured to come with a 5000mAh battery that will charge in minutes with the 240W SuperVOOC fast charger. The company has also teased the launch of the Realme GT Neo 5 in India.

Battle of Fast Charging Phones

Currently, the record for the fastest charging speed is held by the iQOO 10 Pro which comes with a 200W fast charger. The company claims it can charge the phone in 10 minutes. So it's safe to assume a 240W charger can bring that time down even lower.

Realme has revealed the tech behind the fast charging speed. The 240W charger will use gallium nitride (GaN) instead of silicon in the innards, which will allow for a smaller footprint and higher efficiency.

The Realme GT Neo 5 will have 13 real-time sensors and fireproof materials to prevent any accident, as confirmed by the company.

More REALME News

Realme 10 Launched In India: Helio G99 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display Phone Priced Below ₹15,000

Realme 10 India Launch Today: Where To Watch, Expected Specifications, Features

Realme GT Neo 5 Secures 3C Certification: Design, Specs Leak Via TENAA Database

Realme C30s vs Realme C30: Comparison

Realme Pad Slim Listed On Flipkart: Launching Alongside Realme 10 Smartphones?

Realme 10 To Launch In India On January 9; Flipkart Microsite Goes Live

Realme 10 Pro Plus Vs Vivo V25 Pro: Design, Features, Price Compared

Realme C55 Passes BIS Certification; India Launch Imminent

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Gets Stable Android 13 Based Realme UI 4.0: Changelog

Realme GT Neo 5 Poster Confirms Processor, Camera, Charging Specifications

Realme 10 India Launch Officially Teased

The Best Budget Smartphones of 2022
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Realme MWC Realme GT Neo 5
Published On January 10, 2023
Read more...