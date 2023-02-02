Realme GT Neo 5 to Launch on February 9; Design Teased

The Realme GT Neo 5 is all set to launch in China on February 9, 2023. The flagship phone will arrive as a successor to last year's Realme GT Neo 3. The smartphone maker will likely launch the GT Neo 5 later this year in India. Ahead of the launch, Realme has showcased the smartphone's design.

Realme GT Neo 5 Design

The Realme GT Neo 5's latest teaser reveals that the smartphone will be released in a new Purple Fantasy color variant. The smartphone has a matte finish and sports a curved back panel. There's also a rectangular island at the top housing two circular camera cutouts. The phone has a triple camera setup, with the primary camera on the top and two cameras at the bottom.

Realme GT Neo 5: Specifications, Features

The Realme GT Neo 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will be accompanied by up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

It is rumored that the GT Neo 5 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. The display will have a refresh rate of 144Hz.

As for the imaging capabilities, the Realme GT Neo 5 will feature a triple camera setup. It will sport a Sony IMX890 50MP main camera with support for optical image stabilization (OIS). It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. The phone will feature a 16MP front camera for selfies.

When it comes to the battery, GT Neo 5 will pack a 5,000mAh battery unit. The smartphone will come with a 240W SuperVOOC fast charger. Realme claims that the charger will offer up to 2 hours of calling time after a mere 30-second charge. Coming to the software, the Realme GT Neo 5 will feature Android 13 out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

Published On February 2, 2023
