Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official; Coming To India?

Realme has added a new handset dubbed the Narzo 50i Prime to its Narzo series. The handset seems to be the rebranded version of the recently launched Realme C30. In terms of specs, the Narzo 50i Prime comes with a 5000 mAh battery, Unisoc T612 chipset, and many more. Let's take a look at the pricing and detailed features of the Realme Narzo 50i Prime.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Specifications

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 X 720 pixels resolution, and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The device is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset which is paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage that also supports microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The phone runs Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with standard charging tech. For connectivity, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime supports 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C for charging. Lastly, the phone measures 164.1 X 75.6 X 8.5mm in dimensions and weighs 182 grams.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Price

Coming to the pricing, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes with a price tag of $99.99 (around Rs. 7,800) for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and $109.99 (around Rs. 8,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB stoarge variant. It comes in green and blue colour options and will be available for purchase starting June 27 via AliExpress.

Realme Narzo 50i: Coming To India?

As mentioned above, the smartphone is the rebranded version of the Realme C30 which is already available in India. So, there is a chance Realme might not bring the Realme Narzo 50i to the country. However, its better to take it as a hint and stay tuned for the official confirmation on the same.

Besides, Realme is likely to launch the GT Neo 3T soon in India. Report suggested that the Realme GT Neo 3T will be launched by June end or early July in India. The phone is also said be available in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black color option in the country.

