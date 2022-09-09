Redmi 11 Prime 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Goes On Sale; Should You Invest In This 5G Phone?

Redmi recently launched three smartphones, namely the Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime, and the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is the most premium one of the lot, featuring the Dimensity 700 processor, and is available to buy from today, September 9. As part of the first sale, the new phone is available with a few bank discounts.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price In India

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is available in two models with the 4GB + 64GB model costing Rs. 13,999 and the 6GB + 128GB model costing Rs. 15,999. Buyers can choose from Chrome Silver, Thunder Black, and Meadow Green colors. The new smartphone is available exclusively on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Discount Offers In India

The new Redmi 11 Prime 5G will also be available at leading retail outlets as well as Mi Home Stores. As part of the first sale, the Redmi has included many discount offers for the new 5G smartphone. This includes Rs. 1,000 instant discounts with ICICI Bank card transactions.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Features: Should You Buy?

The new Redmi 11 Prime 5G flaunts a 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the new Redmi phone is powered by the Dimensity 700 processor paired with Mali G57 GPU.

Redmi has included up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of default storage and runs Android 12 OS with the MIUI custom skin on top. At the rear, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. There's also an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G also packs a massive 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support and includes a 22.5W fast charging adapter with the box. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a dedicated microSD card slot for further memory expansion.

The new Redmi 11 Prime 5G is an attractive smartphone for the asking price. Considering that the 5G network will soon be available in India, getting an affordable 5G smartphone would be a good deal.

