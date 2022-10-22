Redmi 9i Sport Available for Rs. 7,099 at Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Best Buy in This Range?

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 has brought in many discount deals on smartphones and other gadgets. If you're looking for an affordable and budget smartphone, this Flipkart sale has some great deals. For instance, the Redmi 9i Sport with a decent camera and good battery life is available for just Rs. 7,099. Is this the best buy in this range? Let's find out.

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale has many Redmi phones available at a discount, including the Redmi 9i Sport. If your budget is under Rs. 8,000, this Redmi smartphone can make a good deal. Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi 9i Sport at the Flipkart sale.

Redmi 9i Sport for Rs. 7,099 on Flipkart

The Redmi 9i Sport on Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 is available for Rs. 7,099 against its actual price of Rs. 9,999 after a 29 percent discount. Additionally, buyers can get a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. One can also get a month's free subscription of Kuku FM with this Redmi phone.

More importantly, the Flipkart Big Diwali sale is offering Google Audio at Rs. 3,499 with the Redmi 9i Sport. One can also exchange their old smartphone and get even more discounts. The exchange offer would depend on multiple factors including the condition of the old device.

Redmi 9i Sport At A Discount: Best Buy In This Segment?

The Redmi 9i Sport is one of the best affordable phones, featuring a 6.53-inch HD+ display. The phone is powered by the Helio G25 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage, expandable up to 512GB.

At the rear, the Redmi 9i Sport packs in a 13MP single camera with an LED flash unit. There's also a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling. It also includes a 5,000 mAh battery paired with a standard 10W charger.

All these specs suggest the Redmi 9i Sport is a good deal for Rs. 7,099. That said, one can also check out options like Infinix Smart 5A, Tecno Spark 9, Redmi 8A Dual, and Redmi A1+. The Redmi 10A Sport also makes a good deal but costs a few thousand more.