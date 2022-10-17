Redmi A1+ First India Sale Set for 12 PM Today; Here’s What You Get for Under Rs. 7,000?

Redmi A1+, which was launched in India a few days back is all set to go on sale starting today. This device is an improved version of the Redmi A1 launched last month and retains most of the specifications, except for some improvements. Among the notable highlights is the presence of a fingerprint sensor.

Given that the Redmi A1+'s first sale starts at 12 PM today, let's take a look at the price of the device, launch offers, and alternative options available for buyers from here.

Redmi A1+ Sale Price, Launch Offers

The Redmi A1+ comes in two variants -- a base variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space priced at Rs. 7,499 and a high-end variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space priced at Rs. 8,499. As an introductory offer, the device will be up for grabs starting from Rs. 6,999 until October 31.

The device comes in Light Green, Light Blue, and Black color options and sports a leather texture design. The first sale of the Redmi smartphone is set for 12 PM today via Flipkart, Mi Store, and Mi Home. If you want to buy an affordable smartphone, here's what the Redmi A1+ offers for under Rs. 7,000.

What You'll Get for Under Rs. 7,000?

The Redmi A1+ flaunts a 6.52-inch display with an HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, a brightness of 400 nits, and a waterdrop notch to house the 5MP selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone draws power from the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor teamed up with a PowerVR GPU, 2GB/3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Running Android 12 Go Edition, the Redmi A1+ features a dual-camera setup at its rear with an 8MP primary sensor and a depth sensor. It features standard connectivity aspects, a micro USB port, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The Redmi A1+ is in direct competition with the JioPhone Next, Realme C30s, Infinix Smart 6 Plus, and Tecno Spark 9. The highlight of this smartphone is that it offers a clean stock Android experience with the Go Edition.