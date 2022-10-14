Redmi A1+ With Fingerprint Scanner Launched; What Makes it Better Than Redmi A1?

Redmi A1+ is the latest budget offering from the popular Chinese brand. Coming in as a tweaked version of the already existing Redmi A1, the newly announced Redmi A1+ also features a "clean Android" experience sans the MIUI skin and the Helio A22 chipset. So what makes the new Redmi smartphone different and better than its precursor?

One of the highlighted features of the newly launched Redmi A1+ is its security upgrade. Redmi has brought in a fingerprint scanner for the budget smartphone. Apart from the upgraded security feature, most of the other specs of the Redmi A1+ are identical to the Redmi A1. It remains to be seen how well the new budget phone competes with similarly priced devices.

Redmi A1+ Features: Anything New Here?

The Redmi A1+ is almost identical to the Redmi A1 that launched a few weeks ago. The new Redmi smartphone flaunts a 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution. The brand claims the display is scratch resistant and offers 400 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the Redmi A1+ is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor with IMG PowerVR GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of in-built storage. Redmi has offered dual SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot for memory expansion.

At the rear, the Redmi A1+ packs an 8MP dual AI camera. There's a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 10W standard charging support. All of these features are the same as the Redmi A1, except for the fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Redmi A1+ in India: What Makes it Different?

The new Redmi A1+ is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM model. The 3GB variant costs Rs. 7,999, and both models will go on sale from October 17. Buyers can get the new affordable smartphone from Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets. To recall, the Redmi A1 was announced in a single model for Rs. 6,499.

The Redmi A1+ is in direct competition with the JioPhone Next, which is one of the most affordable smartphones in India. While all these phones are competitively priced, the fingerprint sensor on the Redmi A1+ gives it an edge over others.