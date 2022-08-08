Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Leak Reveals 108MP Camera; Can It Beat Competition?

Redmi K50i launch in India can be considered as a flagship killer, beating most of its competition in one go. It looks like the Xiaomi sub-brand isn't done with the K50 series just yet. The new Redmi K50 Extreme Edition is tipped to launch in China soon. A new leak has revealed its key features and important details.

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Leaks

The new Redmi K50 Extreme Edition has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The alleged smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench confirming it would be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. The phone also appeared on TENAA revealing it would launch in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants.

More importantly, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition would also feature a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 camera. A few previous leaks suggested the upcoming Redmi phone would include a 200MP camera, becoming the first 200MP Xiaomi phone. But now, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition could launch with a 108MP camera.

The new leak suggests the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will also include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro or depth shooter. Plus, it will likely include a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. The new Redmi phone will also include a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging support.

Like all other Redmi phones, the new Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will run Android 12 OS with MIUI custom skin on top. Rumors also suggest that it will flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. We can also expect an under-display fingerprint sensor on the smartphone.

This would be the first Redmi K50 smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. A new leak further suggests the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will offer 2712 x 1220 pixels resolution, offering an immersive viewing experience.

Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Launch In India

Presently, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition launch date is still under wraps. Rumors suggest the upcoming Redmi phone will launch alongside the Xiaomi 12T Pro smartphone. The Indian market currently offers Redmi K50i, which takes on devices from OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung, and other top brands.

