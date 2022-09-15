Redmi K50i 5G Available for Rs. 21,999; Best Phone in Sub-Rs. 25K Segment?

Flipkart and Amazon are gearing up for a massive discount sale on their platforms. At the same time, retail outlets like Croma are coming up with offers to match their online competitors. For instance, the Redmi K50i 5G is getting a whopping discount at the Early Bird sale on Croma, bringing down the price to just Rs. 21,999.

Redmi K50i 5G Discount at Croma

To recall, the Redmi K50i 5G launched in July with a retail price tag of Rs. 25,999 for the base model with 6GB + 128GB. Croma has announced a discount deal of Rs. 4,000 for the smartphone. This effectively brings down the price of Redmi K50i 5G to just Rs. 21,999.

The Redmi K50i 5G is also available in with 8GB + 256GB, which launched for Rs. 28,999. The Croma discount deal is offering this variant for Rs. 24,999. The Croma discount deal also makes the Redmi K50i 5G an attractive smartphone in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment.

Buyers can also get an additional discount with a few bank offers at the Croma Early Bird sale. For instance, buyers can get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit card transactions. One can also get Rs. 3,000 cashback on ICICI bank credit card EMI transactions.

Redmi K50i 5G at Discount: Should You Buy?

The Redmi K50i 5G is one of the premium smartphones in this segment, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. The Redmi smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi K50i 5G also packs a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary shooter. There's also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. More importantly, the Redmi K50i 5G packs a 5,080 mAh battery paired with 67W Turbo Charging support.

The Redmi K50i 5G is up in competition with the OnePlus Nord 2T, Oppo Reno8, and more. But considering the price difference, the Redmi K50i 5G makes a good deal at the Croma sale.

