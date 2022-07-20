Redmi K50i 5G Price Leaked By Amazon Ahead Of Launch

Redmi is gearing up to launch a new K series smartphone in India today, marking the comeback of the K series. The launch of the Redmi K50i 5G is slated to take place at 12 PM in the country and will be live streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. It will go on sale during the upcoming Amazon Prime Days Sale 2022 in a few days.

Redmi K50i 5G Price In India Revealed

Given that the first sale is slated for July 23 during the yearly discount sale, the online retailer Amazon has teased the Redmi K50i 5G price on its channel. A Twitter user has spotted the Redmi K50i 5G ad on the Amazon India Instagram channel and has posted it on the microblogging platform. However, the ad has been removed by Amazon.

Going by the ad, the Redmi K50i 5G will be priced starting from Rs. 25,999. It will go on sale along with the Prime Day Sale 2022 offers, which will let ICICI Bank and SBI Bank users get a 10% discount on using credit or debit cards from these banks and choosing EMI payment options.

Redmi K50i 5G: What To Expect?

The Redmi K50i 5G teasers show that the smartphone will arrive in three color options, including Phantom Blue, Quick Silver, and Stealth Black. It is tipped to feature an LCD display with Dolby Vision support. The hardware aspects expected to be a part of the upcoming Redmi smartphone include a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, and a battery accompanied by the 67W Turbo Charge feature that is touted to refuel the cell to last a whole day in a meager 15 minutes.

Previous reports have hinted that the Redmi K50i 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro in China. It debuted back in May this year with a 6.67-inch LCD FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The other aspects of the smartphone include a Dimensity 8100 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage space, and a 5080mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The imaging aspects include a 64MP triple-camera setup and a 16MP Selfie camera sensor.

