Redmi K50i Confirmed To Support Jio 5G Network In India

Redmi's upcoming 5g smartphone -- the Redmi K50i is confirmed to support the 5G network. Not just that, the company has now conducted a 5G trail on the Redmi K50i in collaboration with Jio, confirming some of the networking capabilities of the Redmi K50i.

The Redmi K50i is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, a flagship processor, and the device can support 12 5G bands. As per the company, the Redmi K50i can stream native 8K content without any buffering, and the device can also offer a lag-free online gaming experience with low latency when compared to the 4G network.

Redmi K50i Supported 5G Bands

As per the official statement, the Redmi K50i support sub 6GHz 5G bands which include n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28a, n38, n40, n41, n77, and n78. In total, the Redmi K50i can support up to 12 5G bands. Given the capability of the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, the Redmi K50i is most likely to support both SA and NSA 5G networks.

While this is nothing new, as there are already a lot of 5G smartphones in the market, this update ensures that the Redmi K50i will be fully compatible with the upcoming Jio 5G network. Hence, amidst all the other 5G smartphones, the Redmi K50i will have an upper hand, giving peace of mind to the user.

The report suggests that the Redmi K50i can achieve faster download and upload speeds over Jio's 5G network. However, the company has not shared any numbers on the exact download and upload speeds achieved on the Mediatek Dimesity 8100 SoC-powered Redmi K50i.

Redmi K50i 5G Capabilities

The Mediatek Dimensity 8100 is fabbed by TSMC using a 5nm process. The processor comes with an integrated 5G model (Release-16 5G modem) which includes technologies like MediaTek 5G UltraSave 2.0 which is said to improve the battery life of the device including support for R16 WUS and SCell Dormancy.

The processor also supports 2CC Carrier Aggregation (200MHz) and can also support a 5G network with standby technology. Additionally, the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC also supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E, supporting all the latest wireless networking capabilities.

