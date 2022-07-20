Redmi K50i Launching Today In India: Livestream Link And Expected Features

Redmi K50i is all set to launch in India today, making a grand comeback of the K series in the country. The new Redmi K50i is going to offer flagship features at an attractive price, which would place Redmi in league with other premium smartphones. Here's all you need to know about the Redmi K50i launch in India.

Redmi K50i Launch In India: Livestream Link

The new Redmi K50i will launch today, July 20 at 12 noon. The event will be live-streamed on the Redmi YouTube channel, and the link is provided below. Additionally, timely updates of the features and price will also be posted on Redmi India's social media handles like Facebook, Twitter, and so on.

To note, the Redmi K50i is going to be an interesting addition to the Indian market. Redmi also partnered with Josh ahead of the launch, so we can expect exciting events on the popular platform. Additionally, the new Redmi K50i was also featured in Jio's 5G trials in India, suggesting it would support the 5G network in the country.

Redmi K50i Features: What To Expect?

Teasers and posters of the new Redmi K50i have been around for a while now. We know that the new Redmi phone will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset with 5G support. It'll likely include up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage.

Up front, the Redmi K50i is tipped to offer a 6.6-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution and up to 144Hz dynamic refresh rate. The teasers also confirm the Redmi K50i will include a triple-camera setup, which is said to feature a 64MP primary sensor. There's also a 16MP camera hinted at for the new Redmi phone.

Moreover, the Redmi K50i will feature a 4,400 mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging support. This would make the Redmi K50i on par with other premium smartphones from iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, and others.

Redmi K50i Price In India Hinted

Looking at the features, the Redmi K50i is going to be an attractive smartphone. Reports suggest the smartphone could be priced well under Rs. 30,000, most likely starting from Rs. 28,000 for the base variant. This would also place the Redmi K50i in direct competition with the OnePlus Nord 2T and Oppo Reno 8 5G.

