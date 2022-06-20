Redmi Note 10S Gets Up to Rs. 2,000 Price Cut: Should You Buy?

By

The Redmi Note 10S went official back in May last year. At the time of its launch, the device was priced starting from Rs. 14,999. Now, Redmi has slashed the price of this smartphone by up to Rs. 2,000, thereby making it a great deal for those who want to purchase a new smartphone.

Redmi Note 10S Price Cut

Initially, the Redmi Note 10S was available in the country in two storage configurations. The base variant features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space and the high-end variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. These variants are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 15,999 respectively. Later, the company launched a high-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space priced at Rs. 17,499.

As a result of the price cut of Rs. 2,000, the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space of the Redmi Note 10S is now available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 12,999. The other two variants with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space are available at Rs. 1,000 discount. These variants are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499 respectively.

Notably, the price cut on the Redmi Note 10S appears to be a permanent one.

Redmi Note 10S Specifications

To recap on the specifications, the Redmi Note 10S bestows a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080p. The screen comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In terms of hardware aspects, the Redmi smartphone features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset that is teamed up with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For imaging, the device that got a price cut now features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP tertiary macro lens and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. It runs Android 11 OS topped with MIUI 12.5.

Other notable aspects of the Redmi Note 10S include a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more. It was launched in four color options, including Cosmic Purple, Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black.

Should You Buy Redmi Note 10S?

The Redmi Note 10S comes with a larger and better display, better camera setup, premium build quality, and a better selfie camera than many other devices in this price point. Positioned between the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the device has a clear value proposition. Moreover, it offers a performance that is on par with that of the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

To summarize, the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones are known to offer a great day-to-day experience, and the Redmi Note 10S also one such device. Given that it is priced at a discount of up to Rs. 2,000, this will be a great deal for interested buyers.

Published On June 20, 2022
