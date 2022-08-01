Redmi Note 11 SE India Launch Likely On Cards

It goes without saying that Redmi smartphones are popular in India and this does not spare the Redmi Note 11 series. The lineup comprises the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, and others. Now, it looks like the company is in plans to add another device to this series of decent performers with the Redmi Note 11 SE.

Redmi Note 11 SE Existence Hinted

As per a noted tipster Kacper Skrzypek on Twitter, the Redmi Note 11 SE could be launched in India as the rebranded Redmi Note 10S. The tweet notes that the Redmi Note 11 SE moniker was spotted in the MIUI code. However, the tipster claims that this device is meant for India and it will be different from the Chinese variant launched earlier this year.

Furthermore, the MIUI code reveals that it will be the rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10S launched in 2021. It is also claimed that this smartphone will debut in other markets with the rebranded moniker Poco M5s, which was spotted on certification sites in recent times.

Redmi Note 11 SE Specifications

Given that it will be the rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10S, we can expect the Redmi Note 11 SE to come with almost the same specs. Going by the same, the upcoming smartphone could feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The hardware aspects are likely to include a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 11 SE is likely to house a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for depth and macro shots. A 5000mAh battery is likely to power the smartphone along with support for 33W fast charging tech. What's more, the Redmi smartphone to be launched soon in India is likely to run Android 12 topped with MIUI 13.

