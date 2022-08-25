Redmi Note 11 SE With Helio G95 SoC, 64MP Quad Cameras Launching Tomorrow: Expected Price, Features

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has been steadily expanding its smartphone portfolio. The Indian market recently received the Redmi K50i premium smartphone. We will soon receive another smartphone, namely the Redmi Note 11 SE. The new Redmi Note 11 SE will launch on August 26 in India.

Redmi Note 11 SE Launch Date In India

The Redmi India website and social media handles have officially revealed the details of the upcoming smartphone. The Redmi Note 11 SE will launch tomorrow, August 26, and will be available on mi.com and Flipkart. The Redmi Note 11 SE microsite also confirms the first sale will begin on August 31.

Redmi Note 11 SE Features Revealed

Looking back, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 11 SE in China. However, the dedicated microsite to the Redmi Note 11 SE India version seems to pack a few tweaks. For one, the Chinese variant included the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset whereas the Indian model will feature the MediaTek Helio G95.

Upfront, the new Redmi Note 11 SE will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout. The display will offer 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a DCI-P3 color gamut. The Redmi Note 11 SE will launch in three models offering 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB of RAM + default storage.

At the rear, the Redmi Note 11 SE has been confirmed to pack a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary lens. The camera setup will also include an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's also a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calling, placed in the punch-hole cutout.

Under the hood, the new Redmi Note 11 SE will also include a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support. The design aspects also include an IP53 rating that makes the phone splash, water, and dust resistant. It will also include the usual options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, fingerprint sensor, and so on.

Redmi Note 11 SE Price In India

The features confirm that the Redmi Note 11 SE is the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10S. This also means the Redmi Note 11 SE will cost less than Rs. 20,000 in India. The official pricing will be revealed at the launch tomorrow.

