Redmi Note 11 SE With Helio G95 SoC, 64MP Quad Cameras Launched; Worth Buying?

Redmi Note 11 SE smartphone has been launched for the Indian market. The device has arrived as a mid-range offering in the country with an attractive design and premium features, and is priced under Rs. 15,000. The Redmi Note 11 SE is one of the first Redmi handsets in India that doesn't offer a charger inside the packaging box.

Redmi Note 11 SE Offers An Attractive Design, AMOLED Display

The Redmi Note 11 SE comes with an attractive design featuring a punch-hole display. There are minimal bezels on the top and sides, while there's a tad thick bottom bezel. The phone offers two stereo speakers to provide an immersive media viewing experience.

There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard for security. The device has the IP53 certification for splash and dust resistance. There's also a Z-Axis vibration motor to provide an enhanced gaming experience.

The Redmi Note 11 SE offers a 6.43-inch display that utilizes an AMOLED screen panel and has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The device provides a brightness of up to 1,100 nits, DCI-P3 color gamut, reading mode 3.0, sunlight mode 2.0, and low blue light certified by SGS.

Redmi Note 11 SE Sports Helio G95 SoC, 64MP Quad Cameras

At the helm, the Redmi Note 11 SE has the octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which provides a maximum clock speed of 2.05GHz. The chipset is paired with the 900MHz ARM Mali-G76 MC4 graphics processor. The device comes in a single memory variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, which can be further increased up to 512GB by inserting a microSD card. Software-wise, it boots MIUI 12.5 that's based on Android 11.

The Redmi Note 11 SE has impressive features in the camera department with a 64MP primary sensor that has an aperture of f/1.79. The main sensor is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP snapper for macro photography. For selfies and video calling, the handset is equipped with a 13MP shooter with an aperture of f/2.45. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support completes the list of specs.

Is Redmi Note 11 SE Worth Buying?

The Redmi Note 11 SE has been priced at Rs. 13,499 in India. With the launch offer, buyers will be getting a discount of Rs. 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit card transactions, which will bring down the effective price to Rs. 12,499. The phone will be available on Mi.com and Flipkart starting from August 31. The color options will include Blue, Cosmic White, Space Black, and Thunder Purple.

The Redmi Note 11 SE comes with an attractive design, an AMOLED display, a powerful processor, and 6GB of RAM. The device also has an impressive 64MP quad camera setup and a beefy battery with massive 33W fast charging. This makes it worth buying at its discounted price tag of Rs. 12,499. However, there's no charger inside the box, which could be a bummer for some interested consumers.

