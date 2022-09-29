Redmi Note 11R 5G Tipped to Launch Tomorrow; Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Cameras Touted

Redmi seems to have many new products lined up for launch before 2022 ends. We might have a new smartphone launch from the brand as early as tomorrow. Leaks claim the Redmi Note 11R 5G will launch tomorrow, September 30, as the latest addition to the growing Note 11 series.

As the name suggests, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will support a 5G network. Reports also claim the Redmi Note 11R 5G will feature a bigger battery and offer a high refresh rate. The leaked renders suggest the upcoming Redmi Note 11R 5G will flaunt a textured rear panel with a large camera module.

Redmi Note 11R 5G Launch Details

A leak (via) states the Redmi Note 11R 5G will be launched in China. What's more, the new smartphone will be available for sale and shipping right away in the Chinese market. The Redmi Note 11R 5G launch and availability in other markets, including India are yet to be revealed.

Redmi Note 11R 5G Features: What to Expect?

The Redmi Note 11 lineup includes many models already available in India. Generally, there are just minor differences and tweaks from one model to another. It seems to be the same way with the Redmi Note 11R 5G. For one, the upcoming Redmi phone is said to be largely similar to the Poco M4 5G.

Reports claim the Redmi Note 11R 5G will feature a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. Under the hood, the new Redmi phone is tipped to draw power from the Dimensity 700 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage.

One can also expect a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 11R 5G is said to flaunt a 90Hz LCD panel. From the looks of it, the new Redmi Note 11R 5G is aiming to catch the budding 5G phone market in India with an affordable price tag. We'll know more when the phone debuts.