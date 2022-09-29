Redmi Note 11R 5G Tipped to Launch Tomorrow; Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Cameras Touted

Advertisement

Redmi seems to have many new products lined up for launch before 2022 ends. We might have a new smartphone launch from the brand as early as tomorrow. Leaks claim the Redmi Note 11R 5G will launch tomorrow, September 30, as the latest addition to the growing Note 11 series.

As the name suggests, the upcoming Redmi smartphone will support a 5G network. Reports also claim the Redmi Note 11R 5G will feature a bigger battery and offer a high refresh rate. The leaked renders suggest the upcoming Redmi Note 11R 5G will flaunt a textured rear panel with a large camera module.

Redmi Note 11R 5G Launch Details

A leak (via) states the Redmi Note 11R 5G will be launched in China. What's more, the new smartphone will be available for sale and shipping right away in the Chinese market. The Redmi Note 11R 5G launch and availability in other markets, including India are yet to be revealed.

Redmi Note 11R 5G Features: What to Expect?

The Redmi Note 11 lineup includes many models already available in India. Generally, there are just minor differences and tweaks from one model to another. It seems to be the same way with the Redmi Note 11R 5G. For one, the upcoming Redmi phone is said to be largely similar to the Poco M4 5G.

Redmi Note 12 series could launch soon

Reports claim the Redmi Note 11R 5G will feature a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. Under the hood, the new Redmi phone is tipped to draw power from the Dimensity 700 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage.

One can also expect a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 11R 5G is said to flaunt a 90Hz LCD panel. From the looks of it, the new Redmi Note 11R 5G is aiming to catch the budding 5G phone market in India with an affordable price tag. We'll know more when the phone debuts.

PM Modi launching 5G in India on October 1

Advertisement
More REDMI News

Redmi Note 12 Series Launching Soon; Dimensity 1300 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Tipped

Redmi A1+ Could Be A Cosmetic Upgrade Over Redmi A1; Here's What To Expect

Top Camera Phones Under Rs. 10K to Buy This Festive Season: Redmi 10A, Realme C33, Moto E40

Redmi Pad Launching Next Month; MediaTek SoC, 2K Display Tipped

Redmi A1 Vs Realme C30: Which Budget Phone Should You Pick?

Redmi K50i 5G Available for Rs. 21,999; Best Phone in Sub-Rs. 25K Segment?

Redmi 6A Explosion Allegedly Kills Woman; Xiaomi Responds

Redmi 11 Prime 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC Goes On Sale; Should You Invest In This 5G Phone?

Redmi A1 Launched With Helio A22 SoC For Rs. 6,499; Worth Buying This Affordable Phone?

Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi 11 Prime 5G Launched In India; Price Starts Rs. 12,999

Redmi A1 Could Lock Horns With JioPhone Next; But Will It Win?

Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Pad Renders, Key Camera Specs Leaked
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Redmi smartphones news mobiles
Published On September 29, 2022
Read more...