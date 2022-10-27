Redmi Note 12 Explorer To Feature 210W Fast Charging Support; How Safe Is It?

The Redmi Note 12 series will launch today in China at 7 PM local time (around 4:30 PM Indian time). A new teaser from the brand reveals the Redmi Note 12 Explorer edition that sports 210W fast charging support. This makes the new Redmi Note 12 Explore phone the fastest charging device in the market. But how safe is it?

Presently, the iQOO 10 Pro offers 200W fast charging support. Other popular phones like Realme GT Neo 3T, Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone, and OnePlus 10R offer 150W or 120W fast charging support. The upcoming Redmi Note 12 Explorer will beat the competition with 210W fast charging technology.

Redmi Note 12 Explorer: Fastest Charging Phone

The official teaser only reveals the 210W fast-charging technology. Reports suggest the Redmi Note 12 Explorer phone will offer a 4,300 mAh battery. Leaks suggest the 210W fast charging support can fully fuel the device from flat to 100% in just 9 minutes.

To recall, the iQOO 10 Pro debuted with a 4,700 mAh battery and 200W fast charging support. iQOO claimed the phone can be fully charged in just 10 minutes. It looks like the Xiaomi sub-brand will beat iQOO by a minute.

Redmi Note 12 Explorer Features: What to Expect?

Apart from 210W fast charging, the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Explorer is tipped to flaunt a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel. The newly launched Dimensity 1080 SoC could power the smartphone, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Like other Pro variants of the Redmi Note 12 lineup, the upcoming Explorer edition is rumored to pack in a 200MP camera with OIS support. One can expect an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor alongside.

Redmi Note 12 Explorer With 210W Charging: How Safe Is It?

The safety of the fast charging tech was questioned when Xiaomi launched the 11T Pro Hyperphone with 150W fast charging support. Back then, Xiaomi had explained that the device was perfectly safe despite the advanced technology. Similarly, iQOO also defended its 200W fast charging support on the 10 Pro.

For one, all these powerful, fast-charging phones come with a massive charging brick. These phones also bring in advanced LiquidCool technology on the Li-ion battery. They also offer better thermal control to manage the phone's temperature when put on charge. For instance, the Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone came with a real-time temperature monitoring system.