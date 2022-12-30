Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Launch Next Week: Everything You Need To Know

Redmi India has confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G series in India. Xiaomi's sub-brand is expected to launch three Android smartphones under the series: the Redmi Note 12, the Note 12 Pro, and the Note 12 Pro +. All the phones will support India's 5G networks. Let's look at all the available details about the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G series before they officially launch in India.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Series India Launch On January 5, 2023

Xiaomi has confirmed the India launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and the Redmi Note 12 5G on January 5, 2023. The Chinese tech giant sent out a tweet on Thursday, saying:

"Waiting for the #SuperNote will be super worth it! One week to go for the #RedmiNote12 5G series. Which SuperNote are you most excited about? Launching on 05.01.2023."

Xiaomi has been offering small snippets of information about the specifications and features of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G series. The focus appears to be mainly on the 200MP camera sensor Xiaomi has embedded inside the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 12 series in China on October 27. Although the smartphones meant for the Chinese smartphones have revealed all the specifications and features, it is likely that Xiaomi could make some minor changes in the models that are meant for the Indian market.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Series Specifications, Feature

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Series microsite is now live on the Redmi India website and on Flipkart. Besides the launch date, the promo posters also showcase a triple rear camera setup with OIS support.

According to the microsite, the smartphones will also have a "Pro AMOLED" display, with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate. Redmi has also confirmed the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Redmi is also boasting that Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is the thinnest Redmi Note Pro handset ever, and users will be able to get a full day's worth of charge in 15 minutes.

The Redmi Note 12 in China is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The variant features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera on the Redmi Note 12 5G has a 48MP primary shooter with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front camera.