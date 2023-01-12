Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition Specs Leak: 6.7-Inch OLED Screen, SD7 Gen2 SoC Tipped

Xiaomi has just begun selling its Redmi Note 12 series Android smartphones in India. The series currently includes the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. Another Redmi 12 smartphone, dubbed the Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition is rumored to be under development and could launch soon. Now, the specs of the smartphone have leaked online.

Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition Codenamed "Marble" Specifications Leak

Xiaomi has launched three out of the five Redmi Note 12 series smartphones in India. The Explorer Edition and the Speed Edition could launch in the first quarter of 2023 rebranded under the Poco X5 series.

After the details about the existence of the upcoming Turbo smartphone leaked online yesterday, the alleged specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition have now surfaced on a Chinese social media platform.

According to the leak, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition will feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC. Needless to mention, Qualcomm hasn't announced the chipset, but it could be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, which was launched last year.

The unannounced Snapdragon chipset will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage in the Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition, claims the leak. The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The tipster claims the Redmi smartphone will be powered by a 5500mAh battery, which will support 67W fast charging.

The mystery Redmi phone should feature a triple-camera setup on the back, headlined by a 50MP primary camera. The details about the sensor are unknown, but the leak claims it will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera sensor and a 2MP macro or depth sensor.

As it is a Xiaomi smartphone, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo Edition should run MIUI, but the Chinese tech giant could ensure the phone runs the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box. Despite launching in 2023, the Redmi Note 12 series still runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Previous leaks about the Redmi phone claimed the device is codenamed "Marble". It is possible Xiaomi might rebrand this phone and sell it as a Poco smartphone, presumably under the upcoming Poco X4 Pro series.