Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 6A Get Clearance Sale Discount; Which One’s the Best for You?

Xiaomi is hosting a clearance sale on many Redmi smartphones. The list includes the Redmi Note 9 series, the Redmi K20 lineup, the Redmi number series, and more. What's more, you can get smartphones for as low as ₹ 3,999 at the Redmi clearance sale. So which smartphone is the best for you? Check out the full list here.

Before diving into the details, Xiaomi has listed a couple of terms and conditions for the ongoing clearance sale. Firstly, Xiaomi won't be offering any warranty for the smartphones listed in the Redmi clearance sale. The phones will get limited or no after-sales support. Here's the list of devices getting a discount at the sale.

List of Smartphones At Redmi Clearance Sale

Redmi Smartphones

Selling PriceRedmi Clearance Sale Price
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB+64GB)₹16,999₹13,499
Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB+128GB)₹15,999₹11,999
Redmi Note 9 (6GB+128GB)₹14,999₹12,499
Redmi 8A Dual (2GB+32GB)₹7,499₹5,499
Redmi 5 (2GB+16GB)₹7,499₹4,499
Redmi 5 (4GB+64GB)₹10,999₹7,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB+64GB)₹13,999₹10,999
Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB+128GB)₹16,999₹13,999
Redmi 8A Dual (3GB+32GB)₹8,299₹7,299
Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB+64GB)₹15,999₹12,999
Redmi Y3 (3GB+32GB)₹9,999₹5,999
Redmi Note 8 (3GB+32GB)₹9,499₹6,499
Redmi Y3 (4GB+64GB)₹12,999₹8,499
Redmi Note 9 (4GB+64GB)₹11,999₹7,499
Redmi 6 Pro (3GB+32GB)₹8,999₹4,499
Redmi Note 7S (4GB+64GB)₹12,999₹7,999
Redmi Note 7 (3GB+32GB)₹9,999₹5,999
Redmi K20 (6GB+128GB)₹24,999₹18,999
Redmi K20 (6GB+64GB)₹21,999₹14,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (8GB+128GB)₹19,999₹14,999
Redmi Note 7 (4GB+64GB)₹11,999₹7,999
Redmi Note 7s (4GB + 64GB)₹11,1999₹6,999
Redmi Note 5 Pro (6GB+64GB)₹13,999₹9,999
Redmi Note 6 Pro (4GB+64GB)₹11,999₹9,999
Redmi Note 6 Pro (6GB+64GB)₹15,999₹10,999
Redmi 6 (3GB+64GB)₹8,499₹6,499
Redmi Note 9 Pro (6GB+128GB)₹16,999₹11,999
Redmi K20 Pro (8GB+256GB)₹29,999₹17,999
Redmi Note 5 (3GB+32GB)₹9,999₹6,999
Redmi Y2 (4GB+64GB)₹10,999₹6,999
Redmi Note 5 (4GB+64GB)₹11,999₹7,999
Redmi 4 (2GB+16GB)₹6,999₹4,499
Redmi Note 9 (4GB+128GB)₹13,499₹8,999
Redmi 9 (4GB+64GB)₹9,499₹7,499
Redmi Y1 (4GB+64GB)₹10,999₹8,999
Redmi 7 (3GB+32GB)₹9,499₹6,499
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB+128GB)₹18,499₹11,999
Redmi 7A (2GB+32GB)₹6,699₹4,999
Redmi 9 Power (4GB+128GB)₹11,999₹9,999
Redmi 8A (2GB+32GB)₹6,999₹4,499
Redmi 6A (2GB+16GB)₹5,999₹3,999
Redmi K20 Pro (6GB+128GB)₹26,999₹14,999
Redmi Y1 Lite (2GB+16GB)₹6,999₹4,999
Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB+64GB)₹10,999₹5,999
Redmi Y2 (3GB+32GB)₹8,999₹4,999
Redmi Note 4 (3GB+32GB)₹9,999₹4,999
Redmi 6A (2GB+32GB)₹6,499₹4,499
Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB+64GB)₹12,999₹6,999
Redmi 5 (3GB+32GB)₹8,999₹6,499
Redmi 5A (2GB+16GB)₹5,999₹4,499
Redmi 6 Pro (4GB+64GB)₹10,999₹6,999
Redmi Note 4 (4GB+64GB)₹10,999₹6,999
Redmi 8A (3GB+32GB)₹7,499₹5,999
Redmi 6 (3GB+32GB)₹7,999₹5,999
Redmi 8 (4GB+64GB)₹9,999₹6,999
Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB+64GB)₹12,999₹7,999
Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB+128GB)₹13,999₹9,999
Redmi 5A (3GB+32GB)₹6,999₹5,999
Redmi 7A (2GB+16GB)₹6,499₹4,499
Redmi 4 (4GB+64GB)₹10,499₹7,999
Redmi 7 (2GB+32GB)₹8,499₹4,999
Redmi Note 4 (2GB+32GB)₹9,999₹4,999
Redmi 8A Dual (3GB+64GB)₹8,999₹5,499
Redmi Note 3 (32GB) ₹4,999

Which Redmi Phone Gets The Best Deal?

As one can see, the Redmi 6A is available for just ₹3,999, making it one of the most affordable smartphones from the brand. While the Redmi 6A is generations old, one can still get a few new models at an equally attractive price like the Redmi 8A series for under ₹6,000.

If you're looking for something a little more feature-rich, the Redmi Clearance sale has an offer for you too. This includes devices like the Redmi number series and the Redmi Note series. For instance, the Redmi Note 9 series phones are all available under ₹15,000 - making them a good deal. Similarly, devices like the Redmi 9 series are available under ₹10,000.

The Redmi Clearance sale also has devices like the Redmi K20 at a discount for those looking for premium options. The Redmi K20 Pro priced at ₹ 17,999 makes a good deal for those looking for a phone with advanced features. While the clearance sale doesn't offer a warranty, it still makes a great deal for the asking price.

Published On November 2, 2022
