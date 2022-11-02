Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 6A Get Clearance Sale Discount; Which One’s the Best for You?

Xiaomi is hosting a clearance sale on many Redmi smartphones. The list includes the Redmi Note 9 series, the Redmi K20 lineup, the Redmi number series, and more. What's more, you can get smartphones for as low as ₹ 3,999 at the Redmi clearance sale. So which smartphone is the best for you? Check out the full list here.
Before diving into the details, Xiaomi has listed a couple of terms and conditions for the ongoing clearance sale. Firstly, Xiaomi won't be offering any warranty for the smartphones listed in the Redmi clearance sale. The phones will get limited or no after-sales support. Here's the list of devices getting a discount at the sale.
List of Smartphones At Redmi Clearance Sale
|Redmi Smartphones
|Selling Price
|Redmi Clearance Sale Price
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB+64GB)
|₹16,999
|₹13,499
|Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB+128GB)
|₹15,999
|₹11,999
|Redmi Note 9 (6GB+128GB)
|₹14,999
|₹12,499
|Redmi 8A Dual (2GB+32GB)
|₹7,499
|₹5,499
|Redmi 5 (2GB+16GB)
|₹7,499
|₹4,499
|Redmi 5 (4GB+64GB)
|₹10,999
|₹7,999
|Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB+64GB)
|₹13,999
|₹10,999
|Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB+128GB)
|₹16,999
|₹13,999
|Redmi 8A Dual (3GB+32GB)
|₹8,299
|₹7,299
|Redmi Note 8 Pro (6GB+64GB)
|₹15,999
|₹12,999
|Redmi Y3 (3GB+32GB)
|₹9,999
|₹5,999
|Redmi Note 8 (3GB+32GB)
|₹9,499
|₹6,499
|Redmi Y3 (4GB+64GB)
|₹12,999
|₹8,499
|Redmi Note 9 (4GB+64GB)
|₹11,999
|₹7,499
|Redmi 6 Pro (3GB+32GB)
|₹8,999
|₹4,499
|Redmi Note 7S (4GB+64GB)
|₹12,999
|₹7,999
|Redmi Note 7 (3GB+32GB)
|₹9,999
|₹5,999
|Redmi K20 (6GB+128GB)
|₹24,999
|₹18,999
|Redmi K20 (6GB+64GB)
|₹21,999
|₹14,999
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (8GB+128GB)
|₹19,999
|₹14,999
|Redmi Note 7 (4GB+64GB)
|₹11,999
|₹7,999
|Redmi Note 7s (4GB + 64GB)
|₹11,1999
|₹6,999
|Redmi Note 5 Pro (6GB+64GB)
|₹13,999
|₹9,999
|Redmi Note 6 Pro (4GB+64GB)
|₹11,999
|₹9,999
|Redmi Note 6 Pro (6GB+64GB)
|₹15,999
|₹10,999
|Redmi 6 (3GB+64GB)
|₹8,499
|₹6,499
|Redmi Note 9 Pro (6GB+128GB)
|₹16,999
|₹11,999
|Redmi K20 Pro (8GB+256GB)
|₹29,999
|₹17,999
|Redmi Note 5 (3GB+32GB)
|₹9,999
|₹6,999
|Redmi Y2 (4GB+64GB)
|₹10,999
|₹6,999
|Redmi Note 5 (4GB+64GB)
|₹11,999
|₹7,999
|Redmi 4 (2GB+16GB)
|₹6,999
|₹4,499
|Redmi Note 9 (4GB+128GB)
|₹13,499
|₹8,999
|Redmi 9 (4GB+64GB)
|₹9,499
|₹7,499
|Redmi Y1 (4GB+64GB)
|₹10,999
|₹8,999
|Redmi 7 (3GB+32GB)
|₹9,499
|₹6,499
|Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (6GB+128GB)
|₹18,499
|₹11,999
|Redmi 7A (2GB+32GB)
|₹6,699
|₹4,999
|Redmi 9 Power (4GB+128GB)
|₹11,999
|₹9,999
|Redmi 8A (2GB+32GB)
|₹6,999
|₹4,499
|Redmi 6A (2GB+16GB)
|₹5,999
|₹3,999
|Redmi K20 Pro (6GB+128GB)
|₹26,999
|₹14,999
|Redmi Y1 Lite (2GB+16GB)
|₹6,999
|₹4,999
|Redmi Note 7 Pro (4GB+64GB)
|₹10,999
|₹5,999
|Redmi Y2 (3GB+32GB)
|₹8,999
|₹4,999
|Redmi Note 4 (3GB+32GB)
|₹9,999
|₹4,999
|Redmi 6A (2GB+32GB)
|₹6,499
|₹4,499
|Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB+64GB)
|₹12,999
|₹6,999
|Redmi 5 (3GB+32GB)
|₹8,999
|₹6,499
|Redmi 5A (2GB+16GB)
|₹5,999
|₹4,499
|Redmi 6 Pro (4GB+64GB)
|₹10,999
|₹6,999
|Redmi Note 4 (4GB+64GB)
|₹10,999
|₹6,999
|Redmi 8A (3GB+32GB)
|₹7,499
|₹5,999
|Redmi 6 (3GB+32GB)
|₹7,999
|₹5,999
|Redmi 8 (4GB+64GB)
|₹9,999
|₹6,999
|Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB+64GB)
|₹12,999
|₹7,999
|Redmi Note 7 Pro (6GB+128GB)
|₹13,999
|₹9,999
|Redmi 5A (3GB+32GB)
|₹6,999
|₹5,999
|Redmi 7A (2GB+16GB)
|₹6,499
|₹4,499
|Redmi 4 (4GB+64GB)
|₹10,499
|₹7,999
|Redmi 7 (2GB+32GB)
|₹8,499
|₹4,999
|Redmi Note 4 (2GB+32GB)
|₹9,999
|₹4,999
|Redmi 8A Dual (3GB+64GB)
|₹8,999
|₹5,499
|Redmi Note 3 (32GB)
|₹4,999
Which Redmi Phone Gets The Best Deal?
As one can see, the Redmi 6A is available for just ₹3,999, making it one of the most affordable smartphones from the brand. While the Redmi 6A is generations old, one can still get a few new models at an equally attractive price like the Redmi 8A series for under ₹6,000.
If you're looking for something a little more feature-rich, the Redmi Clearance sale has an offer for you too. This includes devices like the Redmi number series and the Redmi Note series. For instance, the Redmi Note 9 series phones are all available under ₹15,000 - making them a good deal. Similarly, devices like the Redmi 9 series are available under ₹10,000.
The Redmi Clearance sale also has devices like the Redmi K20 at a discount for those looking for premium options. The Redmi K20 Pro priced at ₹ 17,999 makes a good deal for those looking for a phone with advanced features. While the clearance sale doesn't offer a warranty, it still makes a great deal for the asking price.