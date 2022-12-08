Reliance Jio Phone 5G Specifications Leaked on Geekbench

With the 5G networks going live, but 5G smartphone penetration not picking up significantly to make a dent, it's fair to expect the telecom operators to take matters in their own hands. Like Reliance did when it rolled out 4G, launching a host of 4G-enabled smartphones under its 'Lyf' brand, there seems to be a Reliance Jio Phone 5G under works, specifications of which have now leaked courtesy a listing on Geekbench.

Reliance Jio currently has the Jio Phone and the Jio Phone Next, both 4G smartphones with some smart features enabled. While the original Jio Phone was a feature phone with 4G support, the next iteration brought in partnership with Google and Qualcomm is an Android Go device priced at Rs 4,499.

Now, in a bid to accelerate 5G adoption in the country, the company is working on its own 5G smartphone. Here are the specifications -

Reliance JioPhone 5G Spotted on Geekbench

According to a report by Mysmartprice, the Jio Phone 5G carries the model number LS1654QB5 which has been spotted on the Geekbench database of benchmark scores. According to the listing, the smartphone is powered by a chipset named Holi. Based on the clock speeds, the publication has speculated it to be the Snapdragon 480+. The Snapdragon 480+ is an octa-core chipset clocked at 1.9GHz.

The chipset aside, the listing reveals the smartphone will carry 4GB of RAM and run on Android 12. The Jio Phone Next uses its own skin called PragatiOS based on Android 12, and it's likely that the same will be present on the 5G smartphone as well.

The listing reveals the Jio Phone 5G has scored 549 points in the single core performance and 1661 points on multi core performance. Considering the price segment it is expected to cater to, the scores look decent enough.

JioPhone 5G May Launch in 2023

No other information about the device can be determined from the Geekbench listing. Reliance has also not confirmed whether it is working on a 5G smartphone. However, considering that the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom network is on a mission to cover the nation with 5G networks by 2024, there is a possibility of this launching sometime next year.