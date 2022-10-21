Samsung Galaxy A04e Launched With HD+ Display, Dual Cameras; Better Than Other Affordable Phones?

Samsung has been working on many new devices, including the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series. At the same time, Samsung has launched a new entry-level smartphone. The new Samsung Galaxy A04e flaunts an HD+ display and a dual-camera setup, among other features that bring it in direct competition with other budget offerings like the Redmi A1 and Poco C3.

Samsung hasn't disclosed the pricing or the availability of the new entry-level smartphone. A few reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy A04e could be the cheapest Galaxy A smartphone released by the company. As the name suggests, the new phone joins the A04 series, which currently includes the vanilla variant and the Samsung Galaxy A04s model.

Samsung Galaxy A04e Features

Upfront, the new Samsung Galaxy A04e flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution. Under the hood, an unnamed octa-core processor powers the smartphone, which could be the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The chipset is paired with up to 4B of RAM and 128GB default storage, which users can expand via a microSD card.

At the rear, the Samsung Galaxy A04e features a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth assist lens. There's also a 5MP front camera housed in the waterdrop notch. The smartphone runs Android 12 OS with the One UI Core 4.1, a toned-down version of Samsung's custom OS for budget and entry-level smartphones.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A04e features a 5,000 mAh battery paired with standard 10W charging support. It includes the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung Galaxy A04e: Better Than Other Affordable Phones?

Samsung is yet to announce the price of the Samsung Galaxy A04e but can expect it to be priced under Rs. 10K. The availability of the smartphone is also under wraps and is expected to be revealed in the coming days. The phone is available in Light Blue, Blue, and Copper colors.

The new Samsung Galaxy A04e is up against other affordable phones like the Poco C3, Redmi A1, and even devices like Samsung Galaxy A04s. Despite the identical features, the dual cameras and HD+ display might give Samsung an edge over the competition.