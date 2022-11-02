Samsung Galaxy A14 Camera, Battery Specs Leaked; Another Affordable Phone Incoming?

Samsung is gearing up for many new smartphone launches. The list includes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series along with a couple of other affordable devices. For one, the Samsung Galaxy A14 was recently spotted on Geekbench. Now, a new leak has revealed the battery and camera specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14. What makes the new device different from competitors?

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy A14 was allegedly spotted on Geekbench. The benchmarking platform reveals that the upcoming device will draw power from the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. This suggests the new Samsung phone will join the list of affordable smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A14 Camera, Battery Specs

According to a report by Sammobile, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14 will come with the model number EB-BA146ABY. The report states the new device will feature a 5,000 mAh battery but its fast-charging details are still under wraps. Since it's an affordable device, it might come with standard 25W charging support.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A14 will allegedly feature a 50MP main camera setup. It might be part of a triple-camera setup, which might also include a macro lens and a depth sensor. However, none of these details have been officially confirmed, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A14 Features: What to Expect?

Rumors suggest the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14 will flaunt a 6.8-inch LCD panel with a 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution. The Geekbench platform has confirmed the Helio G80 chipset and it will be paired with Mali G52 GPU. It will be paired with a minimum of 4GB of RAM and could offer a 6GB variant as well.

From the looks of it, the new Samsung Galaxy A14 will be another affordable smartphone from the brand, coming in as the successor to the Galaxy A13. Rumors suggest the upcoming Samsung phone will be priced under ₹15,000 in the Indian market, which is a crowded segment in the country.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14 will compete with phones from Vivo, Realme, Redmi, and Motorola. Reports suggest the phone could launch in December in India. More details are expected to surface in the coming days.