Samsung Galaxy F04 With Dual Cameras, Entry-Level Price Teased on Flipkart

Samsung is gearing to launch its next entry-level smartphone on Flipkart. The Samsung Galaxy F04 is the Korean giant's next-generation entry-level smartphone with features such as 8GB RAM and dual cameras. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 8,000 in India.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Launch Teased

The Samsung Galaxy F04 has been officially teased on Flipkart, hinting the launch is near. Reports are circulating claiming Samsung may launch the smartphone as early as next week in India, even as Redmi gears up to launch its popular Redmi Note 12 Series in India.

The smartphone is confirmed to be aimed at the entry-level segment with a price tag expected to be under Rs 8,000. The Galaxy F04 will come in two colour variants - Green and Purple, as per the teaser.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Expected Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy F04 could be a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy A04e which launched earlier in India. If that report is anything to go by, the spec sheet won't be anything to boast about. Nevertheless, considering this is an entry-level smartphone, the experience is what counts more.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 could feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate and thick bezels on all sides. The smartphone is expected to come with dual cameras with a 13 megapixel primary camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone is expected to feature a 5 megapixel selfie shooter housed in a waterdrop notch.

The Galaxy F04 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with at least 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. That said, the Galaxy F04 is expected to sport a large 5,000mAh battery but with 10W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Incoming

On the premium end, Samsung is also gearing up to launch the flagship Galaxy S23 series in India and globally. The lineup this year will have the regular Galaxy S23, the S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three smartphones are expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 out of the box.