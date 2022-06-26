Samsung Galaxy F13 First Sale On June 29 On Flipkart; Price & Offers To Check Out

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy F13 in India. The device is all set to go for its first sale on June 29 in the country. The newly launched handset from Samsung comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, Exynos 850 SoC, and much more. Let's check the first sale date and launch offers for the Galaxy F13 in India.

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Sale In India

The first sale of the Samsung Galaxy F13 has been scheduled for June 29 at 12 PM (noon). It will go on sale via Flipkart and the brand's official site in India. The device is launched at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB + 128GB storage model that carries a price tag of Rs. 12,999.

However, there is an Rs. 1,000 instant bank discount, bringing the starting price to Rs. 10,999. Further, the phone comes in Nightsky Green, Sunrise Copper, and Waterfall Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Features

The Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display. The device is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage which also supports additional storage expansion of up to 1TB. For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy F13 has a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the phone comes with an 8MP camera sensor at the front. It runs Android 12 OS and packs a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The phone measures 165.4x76.9x9.3mm in dimension and weighs 207 grams. For connectivity, the Galaxy F13 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F13: Worth Buying?

The Samsung Galaxy F13 can be a good pick for those who are looking for a budget device with a huge battery, a good camera, and a large display. However, it supports only a 60Hz refresh rate, while Samsung offers a 90Hz refresh rate in this price range's devices as well.

