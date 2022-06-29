Samsung Galaxy F13 With 6000 mAh Battery Flipkart Sale Live; Worth Buying At Rs. 10,999?

Samsung has been steadily expanding its smartphone range, especially under the Galaxy F series. The latest one to join the list is the Samsung Galaxy F13. The new smartphone debuted with a triple-camera setup, Exynos 850 processor, and other powerful features. The Samsung Galaxy F13 will go on sale today, June 29.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Sale In India

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is available in two models starting from Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model. The high-end 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 16,999. As part of the introductory offer, the Samsung Galaxy F13 starts from Rs. 10,999. Buyers can choose from green, blue, and copper colors.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Discount Offer In India

Samsung Galaxy F13 will go on sale today, June 29 via Flipkart and Samsung India website. As mentioned earlier, the introductory offer on the smartphone brings down the price to Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

There are additional bank offers on Flipkart like Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit card, credit, and Debit Card EMI transactions. Plus, 10% off on Bank of Baroda Credit Cards, up to Rs. 1500 and 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Exchange offers on Flipkart can further give you a discount on the Samsung Galaxy F13.

Samsung Galaxy F13 Features

The Samsung Galaxy F13 flaunts a 6,6-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, the phone draws power from the Exynos 850 processor with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. There's also a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging, which is the key USP of the phone.

At the rear, the Samsung Galaxy F13 packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. An 8MP camera is housed in the waterdrop notch for selfies can video calling. Users get to experience Android 12 with the OneUI custom skin with the Samsung phone.

Is It Worth Buying Samsung Galaxy F13?

The massive 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support is the main feature of the Samsung Galaxy F13. If you're looking for a smartphone with a powerful battery backup in this price range, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is a good choice.

