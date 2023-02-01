Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Renders, Color Options Leaked: India Launch Imminent

Advertisement

Samsung will be unveiling its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series tonight. But, it also has some affordable devices lined up for launch in a few days/weeks. The alleged Samsung Galaxy M14 5G was spotted on multiple certification websites and also visited the Geekbench benchmarking website. Thanks to a report, we have the design renders of the upcoming device, which gives us a fair idea about its design. Without any further ado, let's take a look at the renders and color options below.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Renders (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G carries a familiar design with three circular camera rings at the rear. The rear panel appears to be slightly curved at the edges. Despite being a budget offering, it flaunts a design similar to the flagship Galaxy S23 series. However, the same can't be said once we move to its front fascia. The display comes with a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom chin bezel, which is understandable as it will be a budget or mid-range smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G gets volume rockers and a power button on the right side of the device. In all likelihood, the fingerprint sensor will be embedded in the power button for enhanced biometrics. Going by the images, the smartphone might be offered in black, purple, and blue color options.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Specifications (Rumored)

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G could sport a 6.5-inch LCD with an HD+ screen resolution. Its Geekbench listing reveals that the device could be powered by an Exynos 1330 processor under the hood. The chipset could be paired with 4GB RAM.

On the optics front, expect it to be equipped with a 48MP primary shooter, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP depth/macro sensor. Selfies could be handled by an 8MP front-facing camera. Furthermore, the Galaxy M14 5G is rumored to pack in a 5830mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging support. It will run on OneUI skin based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G also cleared the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification, which suggests that a launch in India is just around the corner. Expect it to be priced under ₹15,000 in the Indian market.

More SAMSUNG News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event Is Today: When And Where To Watch It Live

Samsung Galaxy S23 To Opt For Cheaper Storage Tech: Is It A Mistake?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Indian Prices Leak: Accessories For Flagship Android Phones Surface Too

Samsung Galaxy S24 To Follow Suit; Will Pack Exclusive Snapdragon Processor

Samsung Galaxy F62 vs Samsung Galaxy M53: Design, Display, Battery Compared

Vivo Y75 5G Vs Samsung A33 5G: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Samsung Galaxy S23 Prices Leaked; Could Be Costlier Than Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung India Betting Big On 5G Smartphones; Expects 75% sales in 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Retail Box Live Images, Prices Leak Before Launch

Samsung Galaxy A03s vs Lava Z3: Budget Smartphones Compared

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Prices Leak: Here’s How Much The Flagship Android Smartphones Cost

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Go On Sale In India: Specifications, Price
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Samsung Android Smartphones News
Published On February 1, 2023
Read more...