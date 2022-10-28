Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e India Launch Imminent; Can They Beat Competition?

Samsung Galaxy A04e was officially announced recently but was yet to make its way to the Indian market. Now, this affordable phone along with Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy M23 5G will be launching soon in India. What new features will these Samsung smartphones bring in? And how well will they compete with other similarly priced smartphones?

Dedicated microsites for the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, and Galaxy A04e have gone live now, as spotted by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The smartphones are listed with model numbers SM-M236B/DS, SM-A045F/DS, and SM-A042F/DS, respectively. Here's what you can expect from the upcoming Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G in India: Mid-Range 5G Phone Incoming

To note, the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G has already debuted in the European market, giving us an idea of what to expect. The smartphone flaunts a 6.6-inch waterdrop display with a 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 750 chipset powers the smartphone paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB.

At the rear, the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support. The other cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor along with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. There's a 5,000 mAh battery that could last a day on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Series: Most Affordable Phones From Samsung?

Apart from the M-series, Samsung is also expanding its A-series. The Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are the new launches lined up for the Indian market. Reports claim the Samsung Galaxy A04e is going to be one of the most affordable phones from the brand.

Both the Samsung Galaxy A04 series will run Android 12 OS based on One UI Core 4.1, which is the toned-down version of the custom skin. The already-announced Samsung Galaxy A04e features an octa-core chipset, dual cameras, and an HD+ display. One can expect identical features with minor tweaks for the A04 model.

All three new Samsung phones can be game changers in the Indian market. The upcoming Galaxy A04 series could take on budget Redmi and Realme phones whereas the Samsung Galaxy M23 5G could give tough competition to many new mid-range 5G phones.