Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Gets Up To Rs. 10,000 Price Cut In India; Where To Buy?

Samsung launched the mid-range Galaxy M52 5G last year in India. The smartphone has now received a price cut of up to Rs. 10,000 in the country. The Galaxy M52 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery unit, and much more. Check here where to buy the handset to avail of this offer.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Gets Rs. 9,000 Price Cut

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was launched at Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, which is now available at Rs. 20,999. The same variant is selling for Rs. 24,999 on Amazon. To get the Galaxy M52 5G at Rs. 20,999, you'll have to purchase it from Reliance digital store.

On the other hand, the high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option has got a price cut of Rs. 10,000. It can now be purchased at Rs. 21,999 on Reliance digital store, instead of its original price of Rs. 31,999. Furthermore, the Galaxy M52 5G comes in Blazing Black and Icy Blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Features

In terms of spec, the Galaxy M52 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that supports an additional expansion of up to 1TB using a microSD slot.

The device has a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone offers a 32MP selfie camera sensor for selfies and videos. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Should You Buy?

For an asking price of Rs. 20,999, you get a 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 1TB storage expansion option, fast charging, etc. So, if you are looking for a mid-range Samsung phone, you can consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

Published On June 23, 2022
