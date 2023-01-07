Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Launch On February 1; Color Options Leaked

Samsung will be introducing its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series this year. The series will comprise three models initially, the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The brand was speculated to take the wraps off its new devices in February. However, the launch date was unknown. Now, a leaked launch teaser may have revealed the official launch event date.

Samsung Colombia released a teaser image of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series revealing the launch date, which is February 1, 2023. The teaser image shows the device in black matte color with triple rear camera sensors and a lilac flower, hinting at a new color option.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Leaked Renders

SnoopyTech has released some renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones ahead of the launch. As per the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series could arrive in four color options. All three models are likely to share the paint jobs. They are said to arrive in Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black colorways.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Specifications (Expected)

The top dog Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to sport a 6.8-inch curved Dynamic AMOLED display. It may come with a QHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of about 2200 nits, beating the current leader iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max's 2000 nits peak brightness. In terms of optics, it will be equipped with an insane 200MP primary camera with OIS, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 10MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom, and a telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. The device is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus are rumored to sport a smaller 6.1-inch flat AMOLED display and a 6.6-inch AMOLED display respectively. The displays will support Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones will be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset as the bigger Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, they will differ in terms of optics. The Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus could get a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could get a 3900mAh battery, while the Galaxy S23 Plus could be plonked by a bigger 4700mAh battery pack. Expect them to support 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The devices could be introduced in the Indian market shortly after the global event. However, these are just rumors and we must wait for official confirmation.