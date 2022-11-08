Samsung Galaxy S23 Could Launch Early; Everything You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been the talk of the town, especially with its launch inching closer. A new leak discusses the launch timeline of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. From the looks of it, Samsung might host its premium launch event a few weeks earlier than usual. Will this give Samsung an upper hand against Chinese competitors?

To note, Samsung isn't the only brand working on a smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Xiaomi, Vivo, Motorola, and OnePlus, are also queued to launch premium flagships with the next-gen processor. Launching the Samsung Galaxy S23 a few weeks earlier could give the South Korean conglomerate an upper hand in the battle of flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Timeline

A new report claims the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra might launch a few days earlier than usual. Generally, Samsung hosts its Galaxy event in the latter half of February. This time around, the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup could debut a few weeks early in the first week of February.

Like always, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be hosted in San Francisco. If these reports are true, Samsung could begin shipping and sales of the new flagships around February 17, 2023. This will further give Samsung a few weeks of additional time against competition from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch: What to Expect?

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. AMOLED displays, 25W fast charging support, and premium cameras are expected from the upcoming flagships.

As far as the cameras are concerned, Samsung is said to have upped its game with the new launch. Samsung is rumored to bring in a 200MP primary camera for the Galaxy S23 Ultra variant. The advanced telephoto and periscope lens on this variant could make it one of the most powerful smartphones in the market.

That said, Samsung isn't the only one revamping its camera performance. Xiaomi is working closely with Leica and Oppo and OnePlus have teamed with Hasselblad for advanced camera processing. Since all these devices will be launching with the SD 8 Gen 2, we can expect severe head-to-head competition in Q1 2023.

Published On November 8, 2022
