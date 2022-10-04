Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Battery Capacity Leaked; New Upgrades Coming Soon

Samsung is one of the most popular brands in India with a wide range of smartphones for India. The brand is gearing up to launch the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S23 series that is tipped to pack upgrades under the hood. A new leak has disclosed the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.

A previous leak had revealed the fast charging specification of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. Now, another leak talks about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus's battery capacity, which has finally gotten an upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Battery Revealed

A new leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus will feature a 4,700 mAh battery. To recall, its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus featured a 4,500 mAh battery. It looks like Samsung is finally upgrading the battery of the Plus model.

A previous leak had disclosed the fast charging prowess of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus models. According to this leak, both models will retain only 25W fast charging support, the same as the previous-generation Samsung phones. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to get 45W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Features: What to Expect?

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to pack many upgrades under the hood while retaining a familiar design as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The forthcoming Samsung flagship series will once again include three models, the Samsung Galaxy S23, Plus, and Ultra models. Like always, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to get the most upgrades.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Plus variants are tipped to feature a triple-camera setup. Some markets might have the next-gen Exynos processor while a few other markets are tipped to get the next-gen Snapdragon SoC for all models.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to come with even more improved camera sensors. Samsung is said to bring in a 200MP primary camera that could redefine mobile photography. More leaks and rumors are expected to surface as the launch approaches.