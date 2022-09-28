Samsung Galaxy S23 Renders Are Here: Curved Frame, Triple Camera Setup Confirmed

While we are still a few months away from the official announcement of the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, prominent tipster OnLeaks has shared the 5K 3D renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 in collaboration with Digit.

Along with the 3D renders, the leak also confirms some of the features and specifications of the Galaxy S23, which includes display specs details, camera, and other hardware-related information.

Camera Module Inspired By S22 Ultra

Unlike the Galaxy S22, which had a unified camera module with three cameras, the Galaxy S23 will have three individual cameras, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 is also said to have a slightly bigger form factor in contrast to its predecessor, measuring 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6 mm.

The Galaxy S23 continues to offer a metallic curved frame, and the phone is said to offer a 6.1-inch screen with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an Infinity O punch hole at the top center of the display. Previous leaks suggested that the Galaxy S23 might have a 12MP triple camera setup with a dedicated ultra-wide and a telephoto lens.