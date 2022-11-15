Samsung Galaxy S23 Models To Likely Feature 12MP Selfie Camera; Enough To Woo Buyers?

Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is tipped to launch in Q1 of 2023, bringing in some of the latest and advanced features, especially in the camera department. A new leak talks about the possible front camera of the Samsung S23 series - which might be the same for all three models. Can this upgraded camera feature woo buyers?

Presently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to be the most premium and advanced smartphone of the series, and will also be the most expensive. Samsung is rumored to have put in exclusive cameras for the Ultra model. But one camera might be common across all the models, which is reportedly the front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup's Front Camera Details

A new report from ETNews talks about the possible camera details of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ models, which are getting minor upgrades from their predecessors. The report confirms that most of the upgrades are going to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, including the 200MP primary sensor.

The report states that all three Samsung Galaxy S23 models will feature the same 12MP front camera. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to offer a 200MP primary camera paired with a 10MP 3x telephoto sensor and a 10MP 10x periscope shooter.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus might pack in a 50MP primary camera at the rear. They might also offer a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and an 11MP telephoto sensor, which is a minor tweak compared to the previous Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ launched with a 10MP telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch: What to Expect?

Reports claim Samsung could manufacture about 32 million units of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Out of which, 50 percent will be for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model alone. The Samsung Galaxy S23 might account for another 30 percent and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus will have the lowest share of just 20 percent.

The Samsung Galaxy 23 series is one of the most anticipated lineups launching in 2023. The phones are tipped to feature the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, an improved battery, and fast charging technology. More leaks are expected to surface ahead of the launch.