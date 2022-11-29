Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launching In February; Everything We Know So Far

Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones launch has been confirmed by the South Korean tech giant. The premium, Galaxy S series will officially launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. It appears Samsung could launch the flagship Android smartphones in the USA first. Let's look at the official confirmation, specifications, features, and competition of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung Galaxy S23 To Arrive In February 2023

Samsung has reportedly confirmed to South Korean daily, Korea JoongAng Daily that the next generation of Galaxy S series smartphones will be announced in February 2023 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in the USA. It appears Samsung could launch its premium Android smartphones on the same day in India.

Samsung hasn't confirmed the exact date and time of the launch. Moreover, the company hasn't offered any specific details about the Galaxy S23 series. However, multiple leaks have previously revealed most of the crucial information. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has at least three models: Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Expected Specifications, Features

The aforementioned three variants in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be powered by a custom, overclocked variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The primary difference between the S23 and the S23 Plus could be the screen size. The Galaxy S23 is expected to be a compact smartphone, while the Galaxy S23 Plus would be a regular-sized smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would obviously be the top variant in the S23 series. The device is rumored to feature a camera setup that's capable of 100x zoom capability. The Galaxy S23 series could feature an AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. These devices would also get an integrated S-Pen.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back. Previous reports have indicated the device would pack a telephoto lens, periscope zoom lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, and a wide-angle lens. The S23 and the S23 Plus are rumored to feature a triple camera setup comprising an ultra-wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and a wide-angle lens.

All three variants in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are expected to feature a new and improved ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor which will be embedded just below the display. Samsung is expected to ensure all the devices run the Android 13 operating system with the custom OneUI 5 skin on top, and a recent version of the security updates at the time of shipping.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones could feature a price tag that's quite similar to the launch price of the Galaxy S22 lineup. These flagship devices could compete with the top-end devices in the Xiaomi 13 series, the iQOO 11 series, and other flagship smartphones.