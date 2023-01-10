Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Feature Exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset

Samsung is pulling all stops to differentiate its flagship Galaxy S series from other Android flagships. The Korean giant has reportedly secured an exclusive version of the Snapdragon Gen 2 chipset for the Galaxy S23 series. Furthermore, Samsung's MX division, which looks after its mobile business, has formed a team to explore making an in-house mobile chipset.

Samsung Electronics' president TM Roh will take the stage to talk more about the exclusive partnership with Qualcomm on February 1 during the Galaxy Unpacked event for the S23 series launch.

Qualcomm Has Made a Dedicated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is reported to feature an exclusive variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It's basically an overclocked version with the prime core clocked at 3.36GHz instead of the usual 3.19GHz. The overclocked chipset has shown up on benchmarking sites multiple times. Now it looks like it was all for the Galaxy S23 series. According to noted tipster IceUniverse, the company's president TM Roh will speak about the development during the launch event.

However, going forward, Samsung may very well switch to its own in-house design. It's unlikely that the in-house chip will be ready in time for the Galaxy S23 series this year, given that Samsung's 3nm production process is not fully functional yet. However, it could very well be ready for the Galaxy S24 series. The answers are with TM Roh, and we can expect some information next month.

Samsung Electronics to Make its Own Chipset

Samsung Electronics, which is responsible for the conglomerate's appliances and smartphones business is separate from Samsung System LSI, which houses the chipset division making the Exynos chipsets. The new chipset, however, is being developed by Samsung Electronics' MX Division by a new team put in place a few months back. The chipset will be fabbed using Samsung's second or third generation 3nm process node.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to house a similar design as last year, with incremental differences under the hood. The company will maintain the three model lineup, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra sitting at the top, an amalgamation with the Note series. The top model is expected to feature a 200 MP camera, along with what could be the brightest display ever, and that exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. We just hope it doesn't run hotter than others.