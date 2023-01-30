Samsung Galaxy S23 To Opt For Cheaper Storage Tech: Is It A Mistake?

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for February 1, 2023, is just a few days away. The biggest Samsung event will be the first in-person event in three years, and it will be jam-packed with product launches. The highlight of which will be the Galaxy S23.

The device has leaked in its entirety, and we know everything about the S23 trio with the most up-to-date specifications-Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 NAND storage-until recently, when it was leaked that the entry-level Galaxy S23 will be nerfed in the storage department, relying on the older and slower UFS 3.1 storage technology.

The Entry-Level Galaxy S23 To Miss Out On UFS 4.0 Storage

According to renowned tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23-particularly the 128GB SKU-will be missing out on the latest UFS 4.0 storage technology. Ice Universe explains in another Twitter post that while Samsung does not manufacture a 128GB UFS 4.0 chip, a Japanese company called Kioxia does. However, because the performance of the Kioxia chip did not meet the UFS 4.0 standard, the South Korean conglomerate decided to use its UFS 3.1 chip instead.

UFS 4.0 Is A Big Improvement Over UFS 3.1

When it comes to UFS 4.0, it has a sequential read speed of 4,200MBps and a sequential write speed of 2,800MBps, which is significantly faster than UFS 3.1's sequential read speed of 2,100MBps and sequential write speed of 1,200MBps. Another feather in UFS 4.0's cap is that it can manage higher read and write speeds while using 46% less energy than UFS 3.1, resulting in longer battery life for phones equipped with UFS 4.0 technology.

Note that the upper echelon of the Galaxy S23, along with the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will be treated with the newest UFS 4.0 technology, and Samsung seems to understand this situation, as the firm is rumored to offer a free storage upgrade for the Galaxy S23 lineup as a pre-order bonus. If you're planning to get the entry-level model, consider choosing the 256GB model at no extra cost, letting you get more storage and a faster one too.

Expect to hear more about the devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. IST.