Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped With 200MP Camera; Can It Win More Buyers?

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be among the first devices launching with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Like always, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the most premium of the lot, bringing in advanced design, performance, camera, and more. A new leak talks about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera. Are these features enough to take on the competition?

Popular tipster Yogesh Brar took to Twitter to share a few details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G. If the information is to be believed, the new Ultra flagship will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 200MP primary sensor. The new leak aligns with previous rumors that have surfaced online.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Specs Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra quad-camera setup will also include a 10MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom support. Another 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom support and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter has also been rumored to complete the camera setup of the upcoming Samsung phone.

This means only the 200MP primary shooter of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the differentiating factor from its predecessor. Leaks also suggest that Samsung has enhanced the overall camera performance of the upcoming flagship, especially in terms of low-light photography. This could also be because of the contact image sensors (CIS) chip.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Features: What to Expect?

The alleged Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been doing rounds of the rumor mill for a while now. For one, Samsung is said to bring in the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset for the upcoming flagship. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and the vanilla variant were also spotted on Geekbench, confirming the same chipset for the entire lineup.

A couple of leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will pack in a 5,000 mAh battery just like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The fast-charging capabilities are still unknown, hopefully, Samsung has upgraded the fast-charging tech for the new flagship.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the highly anticipated smartphones, tipped to launch in Q1 2023. The phone is expected to be quite expensive, competing with premium flagships like the iPhone 14 Pro, Moto X40, OnePlus 11 Pro, Xiaomi 13, and more. That said, the 200MP camera might help the Samsung phone win over buyers.