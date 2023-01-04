Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to Come With Night Vision Camera

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series already boasts of one of the best camera systems in smartphones, and the upcoming Galaxy S23 series is going to up the ante. We have already had leaks detailing the camera hardware of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra, but a new leak from a noted tipster reveals more about what the hardware will be capable of. For one, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, due to launch sometime next month, will take low light photography to the next level with a dedicated night vision camera.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Details Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a night vision camera. According to a tweet by noted tipster Ice Universe, the flagship smartphone will improve low light photography by leaps and bounds.

"I need to emphasize again that the S23 Ultra's night camera is really 'night vision'," the tipster tweeted. This indicates that the South Korean giant may have worked hard at improving what was already a decent low light camera. The S23 Ultra will be competing with the likes of the Vivo X90 Pro+ in low-light photography.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Expected Camera Features

While the tipster did not reveal much about what the night vision camera will be capable of, earlier reports have revealed the Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a quad camera setup. The smartphone could sport a 200 megapixel primary camera, along with a 108 megapixel secondary camera, and two 12 megapixel sensors. Lastly, Samsung is likely to combine the capabilities of the multiple cameras to offer extended digital zoom, including capturing sharp moon shots, as well as improving the low light capabilities, going by the latest tip.

The rest of the specifications have also leaked. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch display with 1440x3088 pixels. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

The smartphone is likely to launch as early as the first week of February at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.