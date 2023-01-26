Samsung Galaxy S24 To Follow Suit; Will Pack Exclusive Snapdragon Processor

Samsung finally call it a day for its Exynos processors in 2023 after years of disappointment. Its flagship smartphone -- the Galaxy S23 will break cover next week with a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor at heart. Rumors are rife that this could be the beginning of a long-term partnership. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 could also incorporate an exclusive Qualcomm chipset that won’t be available to other phone makers.

The processor that will run the Galaxy S23 series is dubbed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy by Samsung. It’s basically an overclocked version of the current flagship chipset from Qualcomm. While the standard processor is clocked at 3.2GHz, the custom chip for Galaxy phones has a maximum operating frequency of 3.36GHz. Besides, there are several additional optimizations and customizations done for the Galaxy series.

Sticking With Snapdragon Until Proprietary Chips Are Ready

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Samsung will use a custom chip for its Galaxy S24 as well. The company plans on sticking with Qualcomm’s chipset until its Galaxy-specific proprietary chipsets are ready.

Samsung is unlikely to return with the Exynos chipsets. Instead, its mobile division will be working on custom chipsets for the Galaxy flagships. As of now, it’s unclear if the development will be done from scratch or if it will optimize the latest Exynos processors with better hardware-software integration.

Samsung To Develop Custom Chips for Galaxy Smartphones

For the unversed, Samsung’s Exynos chipsets are manufactured by the System LSI division, which works independently from Samsun MX, the company’s mobile division. Samsung MX buys Exynos chips from System LSI for galaxy phones. However, due to disappointing performance, Samsung MX is ditching it for its latest flagship smartphones.

Not just that, Korean media has also reported that Samsung’s smartphone unit has created an internal team to work on custom chipsets for Galaxy devices. However, the development can take years. If rumors are to be believed, the first custom Galaxy processor will hit the market by 2025.

Until then, it seems Samsung will stick with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipsets. And, the company will be buying a custom version of it from Qualcomm. The first phone in the lot will be the upcoming Galaxy S23, which is slated to launch on February 1.