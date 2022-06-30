Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Rugged Phone With Snapdragon 788G Launched: Features, Price

Samsung has been expanding its smartphone offering to include not just premium smartphones but also rugged devices. One such new rugged smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro. It features an FHD+ resolution, a removable battery, and a mid-range chipset. Here's all you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Features

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is a unique smartphone with a rugged build. It comes with an IP68 rating that protects it from water and dust. Plus, it includes MIL-810H industrial standards, protecting the smartphone from drops.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro can be used even if you're wearing gloves or if your hands are wet. Up front, the new Samsung smartphone flaunts a 6.6-inch PLS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with increased touch sensitivity and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

At the rear, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro includes a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There's also a 13MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 778G processor.

The chipset is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded further via a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro has a removable battery of 4,500 mAh capacity with up to 15W fast charging support. However, the charging adapter isn't included in the box. It also runs Android 12 OS with the OneUI custom skin on top.

Apart from these features, the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro has a couple of enhanced specifications. It comes with Wi-Fi 6W wireless connectivity support. There's also a push-to-talk button along with an improved speaker system and Samsung Dex on the rugged smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Price

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is a powerful phone in terms of build and design. Presently, Samsung is yet to announce the price of the new rugged phone. Reports claim the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is priced at roughly EUR 600 (around Rs. 49,999). The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro will go on sale starting July 2022 in Europe, Asia, and Middle Eastern markets.

