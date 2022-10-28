Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition Teased Officially; What to Expect?

Advertisement
Image source  

Last week, the South Korean tech giant, Samsung announced a new collaboration with the Paris-based luxury fashion house, Maison Margiela. At the announcement, it stated that this collaboration is a beautiful combination of technology and haute couture. From the teasers it shared, it looks like the company will launch the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition.

For several years, Samsung collaborated with Thom Browne, a fashion designer to create special edition models of its foldable phones and smartwatches. This year, it has been light on the fashionable launches until the announcement of a limited edition collection of the Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy ZFold4, Watch5, and Buds2 Pro by South Korean fashion designer Junn.J last month.

Related: What to expect from Galaxy S23's performance?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition; What to Expect?

After confirming the collaboration with the luxury fashion house, Samsung has shared the first teaser image of the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition. This teaser does not show the actual design of the upcoming special edition model but it is just a preview of what is to come. It looks like the fashion house is going to opt for a cloth texture and has included its trademark number designations at the phone's rear.

These numbers indicate product categories. For instance, 3 stands for fragrances, and 11 stands for accessories. As this is a fashion edition model, it doesn't come alone. There are chances for Samsung and Maison Margiela to unveil accessories such as a smartwatch and headphones as well to complete the look.

Related: What's our opinion about the Galaxy Z Flip4

Recently, Samsung took to its Instagram handle to share an image with the "iconic four stitches" as well as an "emblematic numeric coding ring". These are a part of the brand's design language. As with any other special editions, we can expect the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition to arrive with similar specs and features as the regular variant with only changes in its design and the inclusion of some themes or wallpapers to complement the design.

However, Samsung did not reveal when exactly it plans to launch the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition but it just mentions "coming soon". There are speculations that this model could be relatively cheaper, which might make it an attention-grabber.

Advertisement
More SAMSUNG News

Wi-Fi Hotspot On Samsung Galaxy Can Be Switched On From Windows 11: Here's How

Samsung Starts Rolling Out 'Maintenance Mode': How To Use The Privacy Feature?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Gets Android 13-Based One UI 5 Stable Version; Should You Upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy A04e Vs Redmi A1+: Which Affordable Phone Should You Get?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Spotted On Geekbench: How's The Performance Compared To S22 Ultra?

Samsung W23 Foldable Phone Live Images Out Ahead Of Launch; Here’s What To Expect?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Renders Surface: A Performance Bump Expected?

Samsung Galaxy A04e Launched With HD+ Display, Dual Cameras; Better Than Other Affordable Phones?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Spotted On Geekbench: Can It Be A Good Gaming Device?

Samsung Galaxy M54 May Get Snapdragon 888 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Best Mid-Range Android?

Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime Edition 4G Phone Listed on Amazon; Worth Buying in 5G Era?

Samsung Announces Stable One UI 5: Inspired By Apple iOS 16?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: samsung news smartphones
Published On October 28, 2022
Read more...