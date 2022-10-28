Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition Teased Officially; What to Expect?

Last week, the South Korean tech giant, Samsung announced a new collaboration with the Paris-based luxury fashion house, Maison Margiela. At the announcement, it stated that this collaboration is a beautiful combination of technology and haute couture. From the teasers it shared, it looks like the company will launch the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition.

For several years, Samsung collaborated with Thom Browne, a fashion designer to create special edition models of its foldable phones and smartwatches. This year, it has been light on the fashionable launches until the announcement of a limited edition collection of the Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy ZFold4, Watch5, and Buds2 Pro by South Korean fashion designer Junn.J last month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition; What to Expect?

After confirming the collaboration with the luxury fashion house, Samsung has shared the first teaser image of the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition. This teaser does not show the actual design of the upcoming special edition model but it is just a preview of what is to come. It looks like the fashion house is going to opt for a cloth texture and has included its trademark number designations at the phone's rear.

These numbers indicate product categories. For instance, 3 stands for fragrances, and 11 stands for accessories. As this is a fashion edition model, it doesn't come alone. There are chances for Samsung and Maison Margiela to unveil accessories such as a smartwatch and headphones as well to complete the look.

Recently, Samsung took to its Instagram handle to share an image with the "iconic four stitches" as well as an "emblematic numeric coding ring". These are a part of the brand's design language. As with any other special editions, we can expect the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition to arrive with similar specs and features as the regular variant with only changes in its design and the inclusion of some themes or wallpapers to complement the design.

However, Samsung did not reveal when exactly it plans to launch the Galaxy Z Flip4 Maison Margiela Edition but it just mentions "coming soon". There are speculations that this model could be relatively cheaper, which might make it an attention-grabber.