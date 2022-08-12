After Foldable Phones, Samsung Likely To Launch This Budget Smartphone

Just a few days back, Samsung hosted the Unpacked event to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphones. Now, it looks like the company is working on an entry-level device - the Galaxy A04 Core, which was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The certification database reveals the key details of the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core Geekbench Listing

As per the Geekbench 4 benchmarking platform, the upcoming Samsung smartphone was spotted with the model number SM-A042F. The device is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core. The smartphone has managed to score 802 points in the single-core test and 3556 points in the multi-core test on the Geekbench platform. From these scores, it looks like the smartphone will arrive entry-level specs.

When it comes to the internal specs, the benchmark listing suggests that the smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek MT6765V/CB with a clock frequency of 2.3GHz, which hints at an Helio chipset. Probably, the device could get the power from an Helio P35 or Helio G37 SoC. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core is tipped to feature 3GB of RAM and is said to feature 32GB/64GB internal storage. The listing suggests that the device could boot Android 12 OS. It is tipped to run Android 12 (Go Edition).

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core is expected to come with an Infinity-V display with a waterdrop notch. The screen is likely to have an HD+ resolution and a standard refresh rate. Some leaked renders of the smartphone reveal that the device could feature an overall clean design at the rear. It is likely to miss out a fingerprint sensor and make use of facial unlock via software.

It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy A04 Core could be launched soon in various markets. It is likely to be launched in three color options, including Copper, Black, and Green. The smartphone from Samsung is likely to be launched under Rs. 10,000 if it is launched in India.

