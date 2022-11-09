Samsung One UI 5.0 Stable Update Timeline Released: Should You Upgrade?

Samsung has started seeding One UI 5.0 Stable builds based on the latest Android 13 OS for its devices in several markets. To make it easier for Indian users to understand, the company has released a timeline of the One UI 5.0 Stable Android 13 update. Let's have a look at what devices are scheduled to be upgraded to the Android 13 OS from the Android 12 OS and if it's worth the upgrade.

Samsung One UI 5.0 Stable: India Update Timeline

November 2022

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

December 2022

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy F62

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

January 2023

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab A8

February 2023

Galaxy A03

Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy F13

Galaxy F23 5G

Galaxy M13

Galaxy M13 5G

March 2023

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A04

Galaxy A04s

Samsung One UI 5.0 Stable: Should You Upgrade?

The latest Samsung's One UI 5.0 firmware brings revised UI elements with advanced customizability, Stack widgets, improved animations, design changes for the notifications panel and Quick Settings, RAM Plus customization, a new feature to create stickers from images, revamped security dashboard, improved Bixby and Bixby Routines, and a lot more.

The Samsung One UI 5.0 brings some comprehensive changes and you can consider upgrading to it. However, it is advisable to get feedback from users before updating as the initial batches could pack in some bugs and glitches. Also, older devices might experience reduced performance after the update as manufacturers tend to throttle the performance.

How To Update To Samsung One UI 5.0?

If you have an eligible device, you will receive the OTA update of the Samsung One UI 5.0 Stable based on Android 13 OS. If not, follow the steps below.

Navigate to System Settings .

. Scroll down and click on Software Update .

. Tap on Download & Install.

Ensure that your device is charged above 60 percent before updating. Also, perform a full backup of the device as this is a major OS upgrade and might wipe your data.