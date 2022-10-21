Samsung W23 Foldable Phone Live Images Out Ahead Of Launch; Here’s What To Expect?

Samsung has established a strong foothold in the foldable market and can even be considered the market leader right now. The brand is gearing up to launch another foldable phone for the Chinese market. The Samsung Galaxy W23 foldable phone will go live at 7 PM local time in China today. The phone is expected to bring new upgrades and features to the table.

Interestingly, ahead of today's launch, live images of the alleged Samsung W23 have gone viral. Coming in as the successor to the Samsung W22, the new foldable phone will be identical to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Additionally, the Chinese market might also get the flip variant, dubbed Samsung W23 Flip.

Samsung W23 Live Images Show A Golden Frame

A new leak has revealed the live images of the alleged Samsung W23. From the looks of it, the South Korean brand hasn't made many changes from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as far as the design is concerned. One can also spot the gray color rear panel, which has become the signature of the Fold series.

That said, the Samsung W23 also has a bit of uniqueness to it. There's a gold tinge that goes around the frame of the phone, including the hinge. Additionally, a logo in the center reads "Heart to the World" in gold-plated colors. From the looks of it, the gold-plated model could be one of the variants of the series.

One of the leaked images also shows the Samsung W23 Flip in a stand beside the Fold phone. The Flip phone looks quite identical to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Reports claim the specs of the upcoming foldable phones will be the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Additionally, the new Samsung W23 series will be sold to raise money for charitable causes just like its predecessor. To recall, the Samsung W22 5G debuted in China for CNY 16,999 (around Rs. 1,94,245). One can expect a similarly hefty price tag for the upcoming Samsung W23 series.

Samsung W23 Series Against Other Foldables

While the features of the Samsung W23 are the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, it adds to the growing range of foldables from the brand. This gives Samsung the upper hand in the market just as Apple is rumored to enter with a foldable iPad. It also gives Samsung an upper hand over its Chinese counterparts like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo.