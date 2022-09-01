Sony Xperia 5 IV Compact Phone Launched With Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC: Features, Price, Availability

Sony has just announced a new smartphone - the Sony Xperia 5 IV compact phone. As far as the design is concerned, the new Sony Xperia 5 IV is identical to the Sony Xperia 5 III, featuring a 6.1-inch display. The new Sony compact smartphone is a premium one, featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, a bigger battery, and more.

Sony Xperia 5 IV Compact Phone Design

The new Sony Xperia 5 IV is about 1mm shorter and narrower than its predecessor, the Sony Xperia 5 III. The design of the new compact phone is also identical, featuring a rectangular camera module at the rear and a slightly thick chin below.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV also includes an IP68 rating, protecting the phone from water and dust. It also comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The new Sony compact phone is available in green, black, and Ecru White colors.

Upfront, the Sony Xperia 5 IV features a 6.1-inch LED display with a 1080 x 2520 pixels resolution. Sony has also included a 120Hz refresh rate and brought in 50 percent higher brightness than the previous generation model.

Sony Xperia 5 IV Features

Under the hood, the Sony Xperia 5 IV is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Sony has also included a dedicated microSD card for further memory expansion.

Despite the compact size, the Sony Xperia 5 IV comes with a big 5,000 mAh battery, which is 10 percent bigger than the previous model. Sony claims the new compact phone can offer up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes with the 30W PD charger. Plus, it comes with wireless charging support, one of the first Sony phones to offer this feature.

At the rear, the Sony Xperia 5 IV packs a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. There's also a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Sony Xperia 5 IV Price: Should You Buy?

The Sony Xperia 5 IV is priced at USD 999 (around Rs. 79,555) for the base 8GB + 128GB model, which makes it quite expensive. This time, Sony has removed all plastics completely, including the USB Type-C cable. The Sony Xperia 5 IV India price and availability are still under wraps.

